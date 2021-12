OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A nearly 90-year-old Ohio County bridge is on the way to being replaced.

The Ohio West Virginia Excavating Company was the low bidder on the Lewis Bridge project in Valley Grove according to the Division of Highways.

The bridge is estimated to be replaced at a cost of around $1.6 million dollars.

This is the second of four weight-restricted bridges to be replaced in our area.