Like chicken wings? Get some of the best and support Wheeling Health Right

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If there’s one thing that 2020 taught us, it’s to just wing it.

Wheeling Health Right took that phrase to heart.

After COVID-19 canceled the annual Chef’s Auction, they have a new idea for a fundraiser that still shows off some of the best local cuisine, while giving local restaurants some extra business.

If you like wings this is the best thing for you to do. Wendy Tronka, Development Director, Wheeling Health Right

Calling all chicken connoisseurs and Ohio Valley restaurants who think they have poultry that’s worth a prize.

Wheeling Health Right wants you to be a part of the “Just Wing It!” Chicken Wing Cook-Off.

We are excited that it is also a community event that also supports the restaurants that have supported us so well in the Chef’s Auction before. Wendy Tronka, Development Director, Wheeling Health Right

Here’s how it works.

Restaurants have until this Friday, January 22 to enter.

Then, all you wing lovers have a month to decide the people’s choice.

The public can visit all the local restaurants that enter wings into the contest and they have to buy full orders of the entries that each restaurant chooses. And they get to vote, people’s choice. Wendy Tronka, Development Director, Wheeling Health Right

Each restaurant can participate in five categories including wet (non-hot), dry (non-hot), hot, specialty and unique. Unique wings are not a normal menu item, but something created just for this event.

If you visit a restaurant and like their wings, place a dollar or more in the box inside the establishment for “Just Wing It!”. That money counts as a vote to determine people’s choice.

Not only will you be supporting local restaurants when they need it, the money will also go to Wheeling Health Right, who has been working tirelessly to keep serving the community.

It’s been very overwhelming to learn what you have to do not only to protect the patients, but you have to protect your staff. So, we’ve worked really hard at doing that. It’s been difficult. Kathie Brown, Executive Director, Wheeling Health Right

Without the Chef’s Auction last year, Wheeling Health Right was lacking in tens of thousands of dollars in donations.

But, the community has helped keep their mission going.

We haven’t had to lay off staff. In fact, we have increased what we’re doing. We’re now testing for COVID 5 days a week. Waiting for word that we’re going to be approved as a provider to start vaccinations, so we just keep getting busier. Kathie Brown, Executive Director, Wheeling Health Right

“Just Wing It!” will wrap up on February 24, when judges pick their favorites in five categories at Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack.

That’s also when we’ll see which restaurant claims the title of the people’s choice.

It won’t be open to the public, but you can still win prizes.

Keep your receipts when you order your wings, and anyone who presents receipts from orders at ALL participating restaurants, will enter a drawing for gift cards.

More details will come soon.

This is our opportunity to help them like they help us every year for 26 years. We need to reach out and give them a little pat on the back and say ‘thanks for hanging in there’ and ‘we know you’re struggling’ and they are. Kathie Brown, Executive Director, Wheeling Health Right

Ordering wings will begin this Saturday, January 23.

7News will be posting the list of where you can order from this Friday, so stay tuned!

Restaurants, if you would like to participate, call Wheeling Health Right and ask for Wendy Tronka or Dee Phillips at 304.233.1135.