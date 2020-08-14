Lions Club donates to Ohio County Schools

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Lions club donated a $7,000 vision screener to Ohio County Schools that will benefit the schools, students and nurses.

The vision screeener will help detect any issues regarding a child’s vision, making it easier for nurses to detect any vision disorders.

It’s a simple device where kids look right into the “Smiley Face” and after a few minutes the nurse will be alerted if any vision issues are detected.

Ohio County School nurse, Cayla Black says the device will make their lives so much easier, especially with Elementary School kids and that nurses will be able to get a good reading if kids need further examination from an eye doctor.

Past District Governor of District 29L of the Lions Club, John Wensyel says their moto is “We Serve” and the main goal is sight and preventing blindness in as many people as possible.

This is the 6th Plusoptic machine the Lions Club has donated to Ohio County Schools.