OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A live grenade has now been detonated after it was found in a home in Ohio County.

Sheriff Tom Howard says the Type 97 Japanese explosive was found among the belongings of a World War II veteran who had passed away.

Allegheny County, Pennsylvania officials were called in by the Sheriff’s Office, as the West Virginia Bomb Squad were unavailable.

Following an X-ray, it was placed into a bomb-proof package and taken to a facility to be exploded.

“They’ll pop up every once in a while, somebody brought them home. A lot of it comes from old veterans who pass away, unfortunately. And then the family will discover they had it, they’ve always had in the homes treated safely. But the younger generation or someone in the family finds it, they don’t know what to do with it. So they contact us.” Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County

Sheriff Howard says sometimes these are just heirlooms and not a threat.

But if you come across one, call police immediately so they can make sure.