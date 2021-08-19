Live podcast TONIGHT: A look back at local beer history & Wheeling’s Most Notorious Brewer

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-If you’d like to go back in time to learn about local beer history and a man you may know of as Wheeling’s Most Notorious Brewer, listen up!

Wheeling Heritage is putting on a live podcast tonight that will take you back to the life and legacy of brewer and businessman Henry Schmulbach: the perfect kickoff to Mountaineer Brewfest. Schmulbach built his business during the height of the industry in Wheeling after immigrating from Germany.

The podcast will hit all sorts of topics about Schmulbach. That also includes talking about another podcast… “Henry: Wheeling’s Most Notorious Brewer”.

The podcast event tonight is called “Henry: Thirsty For More.” If you’d like to go, it’s at 6 at Brew Keepers.

The panel will be led by Hal Gorby, who will be joined by local history teacher Ryan Stanton and Brew Keepers owner Kevin Ayres.