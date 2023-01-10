OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a new year and a great time to do something rewarding that could make a huge impact on the life of a child.

The Court Appointed Special Advocate or CASA for Children are looking for volunteers to start the year.



CASA depends on community volunteers from all walks of life to advocate for children in the foster care or child welfare system.



They will be holding volunteer training sessions starting Tuesday, January 17th. It will then run eight consecutive Tuesdays from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.



The training will cover a number of topics including legal aspects of the child welfare system as well as child development, substance abuse and domestic violence.

“Our CASA volunteers go out and meet with the kids. They are going to go to the foster home. Get to know the kids and play games with them and hear their stories and get to know them. CASA volunteers are the lifeblood of what we do here at CASA. Without our CASA volunteers it means our kids do not have that one-on-one advocate during the time frame they are in foster care Susan Harrison Executive Director, CASA for Children

Anyone interested in being a CASA volunteer or would like more information on the training ,you can go to their website.