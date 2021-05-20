Local and state leaders meet for Leadership program

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership program took place earlier today in Wheeling.

This program has taken place for over 30 years to help leaders reach their full potential.

Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce president Erikka Storch says this program is meant to expose leaders to what is going on in our community.

“It just is a way to help them see things they might not be familiar with that may help them in their career later.” Erikka Storch – Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce president

She also said they go to different businesses and places around town to see how they run and how it all comes together.

“So its just an opportunity to get that familiarity with your own community.” Erikka Storch – Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce president

Various leaders like State senator Ryan Weld, treasurer Riley Moore, and West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner were among those in attendance.

“It gives me a great chance to learn about them. It gives me a feel for whats going on in the area, the ups and the downs, and things where we might be able to help from the government perspective.” Mac Warner – West Virginia Secretary of State

Warner said coming up to Wheeling to attend this meeting is important because it lets the entire group meet one another, and work together.

“That human dimension. Getting people back talking to one another. That’s where synergy occurs is when people get together and compare notes. See where we can help each other. Mac Warner – West Virginia Secretary of State

When asked what makes a good leader, Secretary of State Warner had a simple answer.