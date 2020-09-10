Local Beekeeper shares fun bee facts for National Honey Month

WHEELING, W.V.A (WTRF)- Honey – it’s a sweet and delicious substance produced by honey bees that can be served as liquid, creamed or coned. And depending on what foods the bees pollinate, the same bees can produce a different color of honey each season.



“We have to make sure that we have our fruits are pollinated by the honey bees, some of our vegetables, a lot of our leafy guys are also produced, nuts, almonds, are all pollinated by the bee and if we don’t have those, we will lose that type of food. The earth won’t come to an end but it will be a very different earth for sure for us, for sure,” said John Welty, a Certified Beekeeper at Windswept Farm.



A typical hive has about 50,000 bees with one queen bee who is the mother of all of the workers.” And while each hive has a lot of bees, one bee can only produce about 1 twelfth of a teaspoon of honey in its life. Yet, much of the planet relies on each bee.

“About one third of everything that we eat is pollinated by the honey bees. That’s why they’re very, very important. There are about 2.3 million hives in the United States right now. That’s a lot of honey bees. But unfortunately, in the 1940’s there was about 6 million hives so we have to be very concerned about pollination,” said Welty.



The honey bee is the only insect that produces food for humans, which is why some people grow plants to help save them.



“In your own little home, plant things for the pollinators, not just honey bees but all pollinators. Make sure you have plants that bloom both in the spring, the summer, and the fall to give them a great source of food over the three seasons but if we do that, each individual will help make a nice habitat for them because what is happening now, unfortunately is the deforestation, we are losing a lot of their habitat and that is very concerning for us,” said Welty.