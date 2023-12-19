OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – ‘Tis the season of giving, and some scouts are doing exactly that.

Boy Scouts Troop 6 and Pack 6 teamed up with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office once more for their annual toy drive.



The toys will then be donated to Bishop Cummings for his event on Saturday to put smiles on those less fortunate this holiday season

“What we did was people gathered lightly used toys or brand new toys– and collecting them for months. It felt good giving out to people in need.” Nick Lopez – Senior Patrol Leader, Troop 6

The toys will be distributed at Bishop Cummings’s event this Saturday