Local bus services partner to expand routes in West Virginia and Ohio

A partnership between the Ohio Valley/Eastern Ohio Regional Transportation Authority (OVRTA/EORTA) and the Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority (SVRTA) will enhance the opportunities for the riding public in the communities they serve beginning in October.

The two transit systems will be linking their services for the expansion of routes and extended service hours.

The transfer point will be at the Rayland Park-N-Ride, which is currently being constructed with an expected completion date of Sept. 30.

SVRTA passengers will now have the ability to travel to the Ohio Valley Mall and the Highlands while the OVRTA/EORTA customers will be able to travel to the Robinson Township area for work, recreation and shopping. There is also an opportunity in Robinson Township, Penn. to connect with the Port Authority of Allegheny County for those traveling to the Pittsburgh Airport.

OVRTA/EORTA provides service to Wheeling and the surrounding areas while SVRTA provides the same for Steubenville and the nearby communities. The OVRTA board approved the partnership in July, while the EORTA and SVRTA boards gave their nod of approval in August.

OVRTA/EORTA Executive Director Lisa Weishar explained the buses will connect at the Park-N-Ride six times daily, Monday through Friday – 8:38 a.m., 10:08 a.m., 11:18 a.m., 12:28 p.m., 4:03 p.m., and 5:21 p.m. They will connect five times on Saturday at 10:08 a.m., 11:18 a.m., 1:38 p.m., 2:53 p.m. and 5:21 p.m. There will not be bus service on Sunday.

“This opens up many opportunities in the tri-state area,” she said.

The Wheeling fares will remain the same. A one-way trip from Steubenville to the Rayland Park-N-Ride is $3. However, if a rider has a SVRTA annual bus pass, there will be no additional charge. All other transit system fares remain the responsibility of the rider.

SVRTA Transit Manager Tim Turner is pleased with the partnership.

“This service is part of the Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority’s expansion of routes and extended service hours. We want to sincerely thank the staff at OVRTA/EORTA for working with us to begin the process of linking our systems together for the benefit of both transit systems passengers,” he said.