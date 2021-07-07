Local businesses seeing a demand to hire more workers go up

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Well if you’re job hunting, you’re in luck. The demand for hiring is skyrocketing, but finding the people to work is a different story.

Everyday you pass by signs that say businesses are hiring. As more and more signs pop up you may start to notice the demand is up: nothing that Generations and Primanti Bros. isn’t taken back by.

“The demand for Primanti Bros. had never been more.” Ryan Wilkinson, director of marketing for Primanti Bros.

A lot of openings without enough people to back it up.

“A lot of bits and pieces you wish you had, but don’t have. The extracurriculars, like banquets, events, offsite catering‘s really hurt.” Luke Duplaga, Manager at Generations

On top of that, the overflow of business is good, but not helping the situation.

”Right now, we’re about 64, 65 employees on payroll, but that’s still not enough because we have a huge place to see it 200 people inside, about 64 outside. We need a lot of people to keep it going.”

Meanwhile, businesses like Primanti Bros. and Generations are always looking.

“There’s never been a better time to get involved, in terms of restaurants are busy, people are friendly, it’s a great time to get back in the restaurant. “ Ryan Wilkinson, director of marketing for Primanti Bros.

“People who come here are great. Customers are great. It’s awesome working for a family business like us.” Luke Duplaga, Manager at Generations

Both restaurants are hiring for a wide variety of positions…. everything from bartenders, servers, cooks to hosts and busing jobs.

If you’re interested in applying, Primanti Bros. has Hiring Days. tomorrow and the 15th. It goes from 11 to 8. And at Generations, you can just call or stop by the restaurant.