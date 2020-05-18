Local car dealer hosting blood drives for American Red Cross

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With many businesses closed due to the pandemic, the American Red Cross is currently struggling to find venues for blood drives.

However, Wheeling Volkswagen-Subaru has agreed to host several blood drives in their showroom during this critical time.

Turnout for the blood drives has been excellent and Weaver says he is happy to give back to the community.

My understanding is that they are nearly sold out. This is terrific. This is the second one in a couple of months that we have done. It’s working really well. David Weaver, owner – Wheeling Volkswagen-Subaru

Weaver also says the showroom allows for easy sanitation and a quick setup.

