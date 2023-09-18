WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s the wonder of Christmas morning captured in ballet form.



The Nutcracker’s stunning sets, intricate dances and memorable music are coming to the Capitol Theatre–and several children auditioned to see if they can be a part of it.

Talmi Entertainment is touring the show in 86 cities, and was looking for local young talent for their Wheeling production on November 27.



Dance student ages 6 to 17 tried out at the Oglebay Institute School of Dance Monday evening. Following the audition, an initial rehearsal was conducted with the selected dancers