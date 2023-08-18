WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – For the very first time, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital partnered with Bethlehem Apostolic Temple in North Wheeling to host a health clinic.

The health clinic included free basic health screenings of the eyes, ears, weight and blood pressure.

While the clinic was geared towards children, physicians were prepared to see 100 people of all ages.

If any of the physicians on site noticed a health issue that needed further attention, they were able to provide people with the resources needed to receive health care.

“I think it’s something that is needed. You know, I’m not sure, you know, how many people will participate today, but there are, you know, medical expenses have gone up and they’re going to do free checks. They also have gifts for the kids and things of that nature.” DR. DARRELL CUMMINGS | PASTOR, BETHLEHEM APOSTOLIC TEMPLE

WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital officials say they’d like to partner with more organizations to have health clinics like this one throughout every community in the Ohio Valley.