Local college presidents irate over Bluefield State proposition, City responds

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — There was a heated exchange at last night’s Wheeling City Council meeting between local higher education entities and city council members.

West Virginia Northern Community College President Dan Mosser is fed up with the city for even entertaining Bluefield State’s proposal, and so are West Liberty University and Wheeling University presidents.

So– last night the universities gave their allotted three minutes to Mosser to take the podium during the public comments session of the meeting. They say they’re looking for answers to why they feel they’re being quote “gamed.”

But council says it’s a non-binding memorandum of understanding, and they have yet to be presented with any proposal from Bluefield.

We’re tired of the game. We want the truth. We want the citizens of Wheeling to have the truth. We want the council to have the truth before they take a vote. So, we’re here to put some facts on the table. The devil’s in the details, and the devil’s not talking. DAN MOSSER, WVNCC PRESIDENT

They’re simply looking at programs that they feel are needed in this area that may not be provided by the three institutions. And again, that’s up to the higher education policy council to make that decision, not the city of Wheeling. We simply have space that’s available. As I mentioned, there are other entities that are looking at the same space and they’re doing the exact same due diligence that Bluefield College is doing. ROBERT HERRON, CITY MANAGER, WHEELING

Herron says the city is sympathetic to the higher education facilities and is grateful for them, but urges them to realize they didn’t recruit Bluefield.

