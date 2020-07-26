Local community college planning both in-person, online for fall semester

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — West Virginia Northern Community College has announced a plan to open its doors this fall.

The plan involves traditional in-person classes, online-only instruction and a mixture of the two. However, it’s subject to change due to ongoing developments with the Covid-19 Pandemic.

College President Dan Mosser tells 7NEWS they’re dividing their classes into three different groups.

Our Plan includes a split of classes roughly a third are online and we’ve had a long tradition of offering online classes so that’s nothing new to us. Roughly a third of our classes are a mix we call them hybrid classes where students do some of their learning online and some of it live in a classroom and the third group is on campus classes. Dan Mosser, President of WVNCC

7NEWS expects to hear more fall plans from education officials in the coming week.

Stay tuned for the decisions involving your school or district.