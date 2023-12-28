WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – The new year is just days away and with each passing year, more and more animals are going extinct across the globe.

Every year, hundreds of animals go extinct across the globe and in 2023, 21 animals were declared extinct within the United States.

Animal extinction is a growing issue worldwide. In 2023, 21 animals species were declared extinct in the U.S. I spoke with Oglebay’s Good Zoo Director, Joe Greathouse, to find out why these extinctions are happening and if they are avoidable. More details tonight @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/Sgm2NVQDHU — Annalise Murphy (@AMurphyNews) December 28, 2023

Why do these extinctions happen and are they avoidable?

7News spoke with Oglebay’s Good Zoo Director, Joe Greathouse, to find out the answers to these questions.

A wave of animal extinctions over the past century has been ringing alarm bells for conservationists, and experts say everyone should be concerned by the rates of these extinctions.

“I think it should be surprising to everybody that this is happening every year and we’re seeing these changes.” Joe Greathouse | Zoo Director, Oglebay’s Good Zoo

Animal extinction is attributed to a variety of factors, but one of the most invasive is human interference with their natural habitats.

“Pollution, habitat destruction, invasive species, where another species has been brought to a location and then let go. That species outcompetes the native species in the space.” Joe Greathouse | Zoo Director, Oglebay’s Good Zoo

Greathouse says, many of these animal extinctions ARE avoidable. He says while it needs to start on a larger scale, you can start making a difference from your own backyard.

“Planting trees or bushes around streams and rivers to prevent sedimentation in your own yard. Creating little islands of habitat for things like pollinators or birds around your house.” Joe Greathouse | Zoo Director, Oglebay’s Good Zoo

Some things you can do in your day-to-day life to help combat animal extinction include recycling, cutting down on plastic use and of course, supporting conservation efforts in your area.

Oglebay’s Good Zoo is one of 12 self-funded zoos in the country and rely on community support to continue their conservation efforts.

Nearly one third of their animal population are endangered or rare species.

Visit the Good Zoo website for more information.