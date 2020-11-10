Local expert weighs in on possible COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer

Early data is showing positive signs for a COVID-19 vaccine but it still may take up until the end of 2021 to be distributed to the masses.



The vaccine produced by Pfizer may be 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 after only looking at 99 infections.



Doctor Clark Milton of Wheeling Hospital says something like this is remarkable given that producing a vaccine takes years and it only took 9 months to get to where we are with the COVID-19 vaccine.



Although Doctor Milton says the results so far are good, there are still a couple of things we should know about the vaccine.

I think we have to remember this vaccine is a tool and we have to continue with our masking, our hand hygiene, and social distancing particularly as we get into our holiday gatherings. It is one way to protect the individuals as well as the population is attempting to reach herd immunity Dr. Clark Milton- Medical Director of Corporate Health at Wheeling Hospital

Experts speculate the vaccine will have limited availability in January or February. Those at high risk, like healthcare professionals, and nursing home patients, will receive it first.