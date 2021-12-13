Local leaders take steps to change community for the better

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-The future of our community is a step closer to changing for the better.

After a longtime coming, the Ohio County Commission and Wheeling City Council sparked conversations tonight.

It all started in a room mixed with Ohio County Commissioners and Wheeling City Councilmen, as they found common ground.

“Really no overarching goals aside from just working together on some of the bigger issues facing this Valley.” mayor Glenn Elliott, city of wheeling

“We actually need to come together and work toward a shared vision for what does the growth for the city of Wheeling and Ohio County look like for the future? What do we want this place to be?” zach Abraham, Ohio County Commission

Local leaders say this is a conversation to be had by everyone in the community, not just by councilmen or commissioners, but by people in the community.

However for now, councilmen and commissioners are just getting the ball rolling with a number of focuses.

“Are we duplicating efforts, government services to people who could be consolidated? Are we sending out different messages to the investment community? One from the city. One from the county. That if we worked on combining those messages into a stronger message, we would do better. Could we strengthen our credit ratings by working as a team?” mayor Glenn Elliott, city of wheeling

But that’s not all on their minds.

“We have to solve issues, like workforce shortage. We’ve heard a lot of people say we need more work force in this valley. At the same time, we’ve seen people saying, ‘We need more housing options’. So, Can we figure out new places to build housing in this community, so we can track more people in.” mayor Glenn Elliott, city of wheeling

As they put everything on the table, the next step is building a long-term growth strategy. That plan won’t be announced for another few months.