OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — An Ohio County man pleaded guilty to felony sexual abuse charges.

Anthony Dayton, from Ohio County, entered a guilty plea to the felony offense of Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian or Custodian and Third Degree Sexual Assault.

The sentence is no less than 11 nor more than 25 years in prison.

Dayton will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life upon release from prison.

After prison, Dayton will be subject to supervised release for 25 more years.

Allegations of abuse were first reported in April 2023, by the victim to her mother, who immediately contacted law enforcement.

The case was investigated by the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department, handled by Detective Major Douglas Ernest, who interviewed the suspect.

Dayton confessed during the interview and charges were filed. The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Shawn R. Turak.