Local non-profits can apply for pandemic relief grant money

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- Wheeling’s Economic and Community Development Department is now accepting applications from Non-Profit organizations for CARES Act funding through the city’s Community Development Block Grant Program. Any local nonprofit organization can apply for money to help them prevent, prepare and respond to COVID-19. Those who wish to apply can contact the City of Wheeling by phone to request an application packet. The deadline to apply is Friday, Sept. 25th.

“I think the need is definitely there. A lot of them had to look at different ways to get out whatever service they do. Whether it be food preparation for pharmaceuticals or meals to senior citizens. They had to do it differently and any response related to that is certainly eligible and it certainly was not in their budget when they began the year,” Said Nancy Prager, Director of Wheeling’s Economic and Community Development Department.

The grant money was gifted to the city of Wheeling from the Federal government. For more information on the government issued funds, you can visit, www.hud.gov.