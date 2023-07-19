WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There are some special people that are working very hard to face challenges and obstacles that not everyone faces.

“We can’t solve their blindness, but our goal is to offer hope and comfort in a world without vision and offer encouragement. And we’re grateful every day that we get to help them.” Karen Haught – Executive Director of Seeing Hand Association

July is National Disability Pride Month but at the Seeing Hand Association in North Wheeling, the staff shows their pride every day of the year.

The association works with various people that have disabilities with a focus on blind people to provide them with jobs and other activities to improve their quality of life.

The workers at the organization are proud of where they have come from and where they are now.

“I’m really kind of proud of my accomplishments. I’ve been able to travel a lot. I worked for a braille printing outfit from 1981 to 1996, and I traveled extensively.” Marvin Whiteman – Seeing Hand Worker

By working with others with similar disabilities, the workers are able to support one another and face the many challenges in their life together.

“For me, I have lost some of my vision. But then I see people that don’t have any vision and are upbeat and are supportive they are. So then to myself. I said, well, you know, take what you have and be happy about it because it could be worse. If they can do it, I should be able to do it too.” Jeannine Schmitt – Seeing Hand Worker

Seeing Hand shows just how much pride people with disabilities should have in facing everyday obstacles.

Those at Seeing Hand wanted to thank those who advocate for Americans with disabilities.

“Thank you ADA” Seeing Hand Association Staff

The workers at the association call the people that they work with their family and share many laughs and smiles throughout each day.

7News applauds the workers at seeing hand for their hard work and for breaking barriers in the world of a disabled person.