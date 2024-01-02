WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — In about a week, one local organization will be heading to the West Virginia State Capitol to make their voices heard. They want to show lawmakers how important it is to pass a bill that would help convict human traffickers.

One of the main missions for Ignite Hope is to provide awareness and education surrounding human trafficking and they will be doing just that when they head to Charleston next week for the legislative session.

A bill regarding human trafficking will be submitted during the upcoming West Virginia Legislative session. On January 10th Ignite Hope will be looking to understand the terminology and persuade the state to pass the bill that would help police officers and those who deal with human smugglers on a daily basis.

The director of Ignite Hope, Stacy Gilson, says the organization looks for any opportunities to put an end to human trafficking and to support the victims while doing so.

”We are speaking for the victims and the survivors. We need to have a collaboration of everybody across the board, all walks of life to step up and do something. We cannot let this horrible crime be silenced anymore.” Stacy Gilson – Director, Ignite Hope

Gilson says getting the bill to pass would make it easier for law enforcement to convict the people who are committing human trafficking crimes.

Ignite Hope is actively looking for volunteers to join their team and their fight to bring awareness to human trafficking.

To become a volunteer you can visit the Ignite Hope Facebook page and scan their QR code to begin the process.