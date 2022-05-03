OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local college student is preparing for the opportunity of a lifetime.

Jake McKennen is a first year science student at West Virginia Northern Community College, and has ten college students across the county to participate in a research position run by the James Madison University Biology Department.

A graduate of Wheeling Park High School, McKennen will take part in a 10-week summer program that will include lab work, research methods, data collections and analysis.

He will work with a JMU faculty mentor on a specific project and will receive a six thousand dollar stipend for his summer research project