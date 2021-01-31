Local student wins statewide award

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Local student Ava Hanson has won a state wide award for an essay she wrote while attending St. Michaels Parish School in Wheeling.



When her English teacher gave an assignment to write about school choice, she chose to write about why she loves getting a Catholic education.



The eighth grade student said she did not originally realize what would become of the essay… but all of a sudden, she won the West Virginia Student Voice for Education Choice Award.

I feel really honored and proud to be able to represent St. Michaels because its such a great school and I hope that I can continue to do great things at st. Mikes and in my future. At St. Mikes it been like my second family here. I’ve made so many great friendships and I couldn’t be more thankful to go to a catholic school and i’m so glad my parents chose to send me to here, to Saint Michaels. Ava Hanson – St. Michaels Parish School student



Ava also said that while she does love to write, she wants to study medicine or psychology some day.