TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — A very special group of people were recognized today.

Cabela’s in Triadelphia honored their store employees that are veterans by giving them a special uniform to wear during their shifts.

They also honored all veterans by offering them a 10% discount on any day that they shop at the store.

The honor guard was also in attendance to perform the 21 gun salute.

The importance of the event was to recognize and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

”It’s important to honor them. Pay homage to them you know and getting them these special uniforms just lets the customers know, and obviously another veteran comes into the store, sees a veteran working, there’s a bond, instant bond there.” Isaac Knight – Cabela’s Group Sales Manager

The store encourages everyone to take a moment this Memorial Day weekend to recognize those who have dedicated their lives to our country and they would like to thank any and all veterans who have made that ultimate sacrifice.