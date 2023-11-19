WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local VFW held a fundraiser Sunday to honor and remember the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

VFW Post 4442 of Elm Grove hosted a Poppy Day at Cabela’s in the Highlands.

The Buddy Poppy is a symbol that people carry to honor and remember the many veterans in our country who gave their lives to keep our country free.

Members of the VFW handed out buddy poppys to those coming into the store and were also accepting any donations. All of the money raised at the event will go toward assisting veterans who are in need.

The Senior Vice Commander of the event shares just how much it means to be a part of such an important event.

”It means a lot to us and to all veterans, you know, to help pass out these poppys and maybe educate the public a little bit, some people don’t know what the poppy signifies. And we have literature here to pass out, it explains the significance of poppy. And it means a lot to all veterans. You can tell when a veteran walks in the door here, you see you have a poppy his face lights up and it means a lot.” Chuck Ryan – Sr. Vice Commander, VFW Post 4442 of Elm Grove

The fundraiser began at 9 am Sunday morning and ran until about 4 pm.