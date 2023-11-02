WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced on October 2 that he will nominate 35 West Virginia students from 22 counties to the U.S. Service Academies.

The U.S. Service Academies include the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point.

“West Virginia has built a reputation of service and sacrifice, and I truly believe we are the most patriotic state in the nation,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m honored to nominate these 35 bright young men and women who feel a calling to serve our country, and I’m confident our service academies will develop them into our next generation of military leaders. Today, I join all West Virginians in congratulating these hardworking and committed students for their nominations.”

Wheeling Central Catholic High School student Luke Minor has been nominated for the Air Force Academy and the Naval Academy.

