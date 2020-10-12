Locals filling in and filling up at Rachel’s after unknown comeback

Customers are filling in and filling up on some Rachel’s famous sandwiches and the busy day is a heartwarming sight to see as the pandemic had many wondering if this small business would be able to make a comeback.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Rachel’s on 16th is back in the swing of things and Wheelingites have been waiting for this day!

The Wheeling hub finally opened their doors Monday.

We made a team decision that maybe it’s time to get these doors back open. Rachel and Jeramie Alvarado, Rachel’s on 16th Owners

SOOOO excited! I follow them on social media and when I saw they were open and they wanted to go to lunch, I said we have to come here. Charity Blackwell and Nancy Moore, Rachel’s lunch goers

Rachel herself had breast cancer last year, which means the restaurant has erred on the side of caution for letting people inside during the pandemic. So takeout has been keeping business alive, but barely.

Our sales, even doing takeout for the last 6 or 7 months, we’ve been down 80 percent. I mean, I haven’t been taking home a paycheck, she hasn’t been able to bring home a paycheck. We’ve been surviving. Rachel and Jeramie Alvarado, Rachel’s on 16th Owners

This is our first time here and we will definitely be back. We need local businesses, small mom and pops to survive. Brandon and Christy Staats, first time goers at Rachel’s, Small business owners of ABC Landscaping

At 50 percent capacity – There’s room for 25. Red-skin potatoes are back. — New flooring, tables and chairs, merchandise and even a change in menus!

So, what are the local favorites?

“Had the broccoli cheese soup… Outstanding” said Rachel’s lunch goer, Sara Spangler.

“My husband and I were driving past and he goes that’s that restaurant we need to try! So, I’ve never heard of it, didn’t know it existed so we came in here. I just got their chicken quesadilla, it was awesome… *husband chimes in* Philly Philly, gotta do the Philly Philly,” added Brandon and Christy Staats.

And even while Rachels has been fighting to keep bread on the table, their generosity hasn’t stop. The MugClub is still the same – and all their extra change is going to the oncology fund at Wheeling Hospital.

Now, ignore the front door sign — Their new hours are Monday through Saturday, 8 to 11 AM for breakfast and 11 to 3 PM for lunch.