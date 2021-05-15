Locals talk about future of South Wheeling with Councilwoman Rosemary Ketchum

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-The neighborhood of South Wheeling is letting their voices be heard in a community walkabout.

Wheeling city council woman Rosemary Ketchum led the conversation with the locals.

As they looped around the neighborhood, they expressed concerns and gave ideas to improve the quality of life in this part of town. Some of that included the Pulaski field, beautifying the area, and adding a grocery store.

There’s a lot even council woman Ketchum is excited to do for South Wheeling, and she couldn’t be anymore grateful for the locals who spoke up.

“It was really refreshing to hear folks talk about the great things they have in their neighborhood but also the things to work on. South Wheeling is one of our most unique neighborhoods in its rich ethnic history, as well as it’s architectectural diversity. I think, we really have an opportunity to invest and improve this neighborhood in a way that hasn’t happened in many decades.” Councilwoman Rosemary Ketchum, city of wheeling

This walkabout will be a first of many.

The next one will be in Center Wheeling on May 19 at 2pm, and they hope to do more in other parts of town too, like East Wheeling and Mozart