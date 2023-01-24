OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — One of the most anticipated new businesses at The Highlands is finally open.

Dozens of area first responders and law enforcement officials were on hand Tuesday as the Longhorn Steakhouse celebrated their opening. Restaurant staff and management held a lasso cutting just before doors opened to the public.



This location will feature a special parking space for combat wounded veterans.



One lucky customer was chosen to taste the restaurant’s first steak. The winner was Elm Grove VFW Commander and Valley Grove Fire Department Board of Directors Wally McMasters.



Well, Wally, how was it?

“It was very, very good. Just excellent. I highly recommend it. If that’s any indication of their product, we’ve got a winner.” Wally McMasters, Won First Taste at new Longhorn Steakhouse

Proceeds from alcohol sales at a recent friends and family event totaled around $3,100. That money will go toward Helping Heroes .