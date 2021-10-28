Longtime educator’s love of music passed on through his trumpet

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Society has many different uses for the trumpet.

It’s used on Memorial Day, and soars above a church congregation on Easter and Christmas.

But for millions of students around the world, it’s a first introduction to a love of music that can span a lifetime.

And it was for this pursuit that Ron DiLorenzo began a 40-year career at Ohio County Schools—first as a music teacher at Woodsdale Elementary, and then as Dean of Students for Wheeling Park High School.

He was such a phenomenal communicator and really when he was talking to you you were the only person he focused on. Roberta DiLorenzo, Ron’s wife

That’s why following his passing two years ago, his wife Roberta started a memorial fund to pass on his passion for playing.

It’s a yearly donation to the band program—and what better way to start than with Ron’s own instrument.

A shiny King trumpet will now be in the hands of kids just learning their scales—one that DiLorenzo played at Patriot pep rallies and for his own family.

Birthdays, always, he brought his trumpet to any family birthdays and played ‘Happy Birthday.’ Roberta DiLorenzo, Ron’s wife

That tradition is now in the hands of his grandson Luca, who is now a brass player himself.

And he’s not the only one who inherited Ron’s musical ear.

My other grandsons Angelo and Dominic play trombone, and we have a granddaughter who plays trumpet, so music is a continuous thread through our family. Roberta DiLorenzo, Ron’s wife

Roberta says as an educator herself, she did all she could to keep music programs alive and well.

She calls it a great discipline and a connector with others, and that an early start can be the key that unlocks a lifelong talent.

Whether or not they continue the instrument they begin with in the elementary, middle or high school, they still have that background. And there’s no social connections like band students. Roberta DiLorenzo, Ron’s wife

So after years of entertaining friends and introducing kids to a love of melody, Woodsdale’s new trumpet will have yet another use: remembering an educator who sparked generations of artistic talent.