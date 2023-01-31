WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Former FBI Agent and Ohio County Sheriff Tom Burgoyne was laid to rest Tuesday.

Hundreds attended the funeral and graveside service, and as many as two dozen police and sheriff’s cruisers took part in the procession.

Burgoyne died Thursday at his home in Wheeling at age 82.

Respected, beloved Sheriff Tom Burgoyne dies at age 82

He spent 33 years with the FBI, then eight years as Ohio County sheriff.

He also taught criminal justice at Wheeling Jesuit University, and was deputy director of the Office of Law Enforcement and Technology Commercialization.

Burgoyne devoted much of his time to volunteer work, helping those in need, and was a lifelong member of the Central Boosters Club.

He leaves behind three children and seven grandchildren.