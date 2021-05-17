Looking for a night out? Help our heroes, a fundraiser for our veterans may be the ticket

WHEELING ,W.Va. (WTRF) – Are you ready to leave home and have some fun? If your answer is yes, how about doing that and helping our areas’ veterans at the same time?

The non-profit Helping Heroes is true to its name, helping veterans in need, but they need community support to do so. They’re also in the process of really expanding their services, so it’s the perfect time for you to lend a hand.



Their 9th annual “A Night to Remember” fundraiser is this Friday, May 21. It’s an evening of food, music and prizes, but it’s all going to help homeless veterans.

It’s a great opportunity to get out. People have been in their homes not being able to go out and attend events and that sort of thing so, we’re really hoping for a good outcome for this event. It’s a great way to support veterans. Jeremy Harrison, Co-Founder, Helping Heroes

Helping Heroes recently moved into the former OVMC campus and opened an emergency shelter for homeless veterans and there’s a critical need for their services.

We no longer have to temporarily house veterans in hotels or refer them to a shelter until we can find them housing. Now we can bring them here, so we’re really excited about that. Jeremy Harrison, Co-Founder, Helping Heroes

The organization also hopes to add a transitional housing program, and make more updates and upgrades to its new home.

If you’d like to support Helping Heroes, their fundraiser is this Friday, May 21 at River City. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. The fun will run from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $30 piece or 2 for $50. They include dinner, but there will also be a cash bar,. DJ Donnie Gilbert will provide entertainment and they also have plenty of chances to win some prizes.



You can buy tickets at the door, at the Helping Heroes offices, or by clicking here.

To learn more about Helping Heroes and the work they do for the veterans’ community, visit helpingheroesinc.org.