WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s the time of year for steak frys! Coming up this weekend there’s one at Sonneborn Shelter.

It benefits an organization called “Open Field; a program that improves children’s lives through sport.



Open Field’s efforts span from Pittsburgh to Cameroon but it all started in the Friendly City.

Wheeling is the home to their founder Justin Forzano.



All the money raised at their 10th annual steak fry benefits refugee and immigrant youth. Funds go towards Open Field’s spring programs.

Here is all the information you need to know.



The steak Fry is this Saturday May 21st at the Sonneborn Shelter. It’s from 5 to 10. Tickets are 25 buck in advance or 30 at the door. That gets you a steak, baked potato, salad, beer and soft drinks.

Get your tickets here