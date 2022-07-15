WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –– Lunchtime Live has made its return to the Market Plaza in downtown Wheeling.

The concert series started back up again on Friday and people listened to Melody Rae, an alternative singer-songwriter inspired by indie-pop, folk and Americana artists.

The concerts are free and open to the public and will continue every third Friday of the month through October.

Each concert begins at 11 AM.

Lunchtime Live began in 2018 and is sponsored by The Health Plan.

The Health Plan President and CEO says Jeff Knight says The Health Plan envisioned events of this type when they built their new headquarters in the city and is keeping with the spirit of why Lunchtime Live was created in the first place, a way to revive the spirit of the downtown.

You can go to wheelingheritage.org to find out more about upcoming Lunchtime Live performances.

People are encouraged to grab lunch at a nearby restaurant before making their way to the Market Plaza for a concert.