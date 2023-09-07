The Centre Foundry in Ohio County plans to shut down its operations.

The United Steelworkers condemned Centre Foundry management on Thursday for announcing plans to shut down its operations in Wheeling, W.V., and eliminate 37 jobs.

Recording Secretary for USW 4842, Tom Hoffman, who has worked at Centre Foundry for 23 years says the workers signed a contract extension on August 30, and then on August 31 Centre Foundry ceased production.

Hoffman also said that Centre Foundry did not give a 90 day notice.

“Our members, their families, and community deserve better,” said USW District 8 Director Larry Ray. “Rather than raise the issue and seek alternatives to closure at the bargaining table, Centre Foundry chose to blindside its loyal employees.”

“The USW will fight to ensure the members of Local 4842 are treated with dignity while we urge management to reconsider this terrible decision,” Ray said. “Generations of proud tradition at stake, our union will challenge Centre Foundry to ensure its future.”

An official date for the closure of Centre Foundry has not been released at this time.

Hoffman tells 7News that currently a skeleton crew is working at Centre Foundry to keep the place open.

Centre Foundry was a machine company that provided iron castings.

According to the Centre Foundry website, Centre Foundry & Machine Company became the first incorporated business in Ohio County.