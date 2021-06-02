Madison Elementary School is getting a new playground

Wheeling, WV. (WTRF) – Madison Elementary School is working with The House of the Carpenter to build a playground.

It will be in place of the blacktop that currently exists behind the school.

Madison Elementary School Principal Andrea Trio says this playground won’t look like the ones you see at most schools.

“Our playground is uniquely designed in a fashion that really builds a lot of creativity in a station-like model. They’re going to be able to take a look at the playground globally and find what’s best for them.” Andrea Trio – Madison Elementary School Principal

She said this playground will help them teach students more than what they can learn inside of a classroom.

“Our goal is to match what we do on the inside – who we are, our mission and vision, and just to come out here and be the light and to make our face shine bright so that others can see all of the goodness that we’ve got going on here.” Andrea Trio – Madison Elementary School Principal

The House of the Carpenter Executive Director Dr. Michael Linger says the groundbreaking should be in July with it ready to be played on a few months later, but shipping delays could affect that.

“We are hoping that by the end of September everything is in, installed, the safety surface is in, all of the painting is done, and the students are using it before the end of September. Shipping is the issue. Dr. Michael Linger – The House of the Carpenter Executive Director

Both leaders involved feel grateful to be able to do something for the Madison Elementary students.

“It truly means the world. Right? To me personally as the leader of this school, trickling down to our very youngest.” Andrea Trio – Madison Elementary School Principal

“This is just one more piece to help in the development of some kids that are really blessed with some special folks.” Dr. Michael Linger – The House of the Carpenter Executive Director

Trio says they’re accepting monetary donations to help with the costs, but they also need volunteers to do tasks like painting the playground.

If you’d like to donate your time or money, please contact Andrea Trio at Madison Elementary School.