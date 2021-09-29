Madison Elementary School On Wheeling Island Gets New Playground, A First For The School

WHEELING, W. Va.-(WTRF) Something groundbreaking is happening at Madison Elementary School on Wheeling Island.

That something is a brand new playground, a first for the school.

On Thursday, Principal Andrea Trio gathered outside as the city of Wheeling officials presented the school with a $32,000 check to go toward funding the project.

Trio says more than $250,000 has been donated so far.

According to Trio, some of those donations have been made anonymously as well as from other community members.

She says the House of the Carpenter on Wheeling Island has been an integral part of the playground project.

Also, Bedway Development Corporation out of Belmont County is donating their equipment and their time at no charge.

“It’s been amazing how the community has done just that. It’s brought a piece of connectivity into this entire project to do what is best for the children not only of Madison, but of Wheeling Island.” Andrea Trio, Madison Elementatry School Teacher

“I think if you look at all of the data from the subject kids do better when they playgrounds to play in to get some physical activity in, to climb and things and this playground, here, is going to have different areas for learning, different interpretative learning for kids, all the way across the spectrum. It’s going to be a wonderful addition to this neighborhood on Wheeling Island.” Mayor Glenn Elliott, Wheeling

Mayor Elliott says council has been working diligently to make the playgrounds in the city of Wheeling a priority.

The completion date for the playground is expected sometime in early spring of 2022..