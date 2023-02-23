Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. and Main Street Bank announced they have entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger.

Wayne will merge with and into Main Street in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $68 million, which equates to $30.53 per Wayne share based on Main Street’s stock price of $17.50 as of February 22, 2023.

As part of the merger, the operating bank subsidiary of Main Street, Main Street Bank Corp., will merge with and into the operating bank subsidiary of Wayne, Wayne Savings Community Bank.

The combined bank will be branded as Main Street Bank.

The transaction is expected to be approximately 40% accretive to Main Street’s earnings per share on a fully phased-in basis, excluding merger charges and approximately 16% accretive to Wayne’s earnings per share on a fully phased-in basis, excluding merger charges, on an exchange ratio-adjusted basis. Main Street also expects to increase its quarterly dividend to approximately $0.13 per share after closing.

Mark Witmer, Executive Chairman of Wayne, commented, “We are excited to announce this transformational merger with Main Street Financial Services Corp. We are bringing together two high-performing community banks that have similar values and proven track records of growth and building shareholder value. We share a commitment to the communities in which we operate and are dedicated to delivering the best products and services to our customers. This combination is poised to deliver long-term value for our shareholders, customers, employees and communities and provide opportunities for future expansion.”

James VanSickle II, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wayne, stated, “The merger of these two well-capitalized institutions is an excellent strategic fit. We have found a like-minded partner that understands the dreams and aspirations of our customers and is committed to preserving the tradition of community banking. The increased capabilities, scale and profitability of the combined organization will enable us to invest in the future, better serve our customers and compete for market share within the growing communities we serve.”

Nick Sparachane, Chairman of Main Street, commented, “This is an exciting transaction that brings together two strong financial institutions with deep-rooted ties to the communities in which they operate. The merger provides Main Street shareholders with the opportunity to participate in the upside potential created by combining these growth-oriented companies. Culturally, Main Street and Wayne are aligned and focused on providing excellent service and building long-term relationships with our customers.”

Richard Lucas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Main Street, stated, “We are excited to partner with Wayne Savings Community Bank with whom we share a service culture, community-minded focus and a commitment to our shareholders. This combination is a true merger-of-equals, bringing together two high-performing community banks which better positions us to serve our collective customers. The transaction provides outstanding financial benefits and enables us to enhance value for our customers, our communities, our employees and our shareholders. The combined bank will unify under the Main Street Bank name at the completion of the merger.”