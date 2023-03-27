OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo confirms to 7News that there is a major fire at the Tunnel Ridge Prep Plant on Short Creek Road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

West Liberty Fire Department is on its second alarm and the tanker task force has been activated from Ohio and Brooke Counties in West Virginia and Belmont County in Ohio, Vargo said.

Vargo says the cause of the blaze is not yet known, but there was construction underway.

Vargo advises that Short Creek Road is being blocked for tanker traffic.

Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates to this developing story.