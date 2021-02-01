Explosion and major fire reported at truck stop in Dallas Pike

UPDATE: 8:39 p.m.

Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo confirms that the fire was centered around a building owned by Brandon Services where they clean trucks.

Two people were transported to the hospital with burns, but the severity of the injuries is not known, Vargo said.

Six fire departments are on scene: Valley Grove, Triadelphia, Bethlehem, Stone Church, West Alexander and Claysville.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Department is on scene to handle traffic, Vargo said.

DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7NEWS confirms through Ohio County EMA that there is a major fire at a truck stop in Dallas Pike.

Lou Vargo, Ohio County EMA director, confirmed there is one person injured.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard confirms that there was an explosion in the truck cleaning area of the truck stop. He also said a HAZ-MAT crew is on the scene.

