WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-Big changes are coming to the McLure Hotel. The historic hotel has been under new ownership, and Roxby Development is currently in the process of remodeling the entire building.

Built in the mid-19th century, The McLure Hotel still stands tall in downtown Wheeling. Outside it looks like the same historic building you remember, but while the address is the same, the look and feel inside is different.

“It’s exciting. The whole atmosphere is different.” Alan Pettit, lives in Wheeling

“Already people are ‘wowed’ by what we’ve done to the lobby, especially people who have been here.” Chris Fischer, hotel manager

The exterior was repainted, but inside is where the major changes are going.

The lobby has brightened up the place with new lightening and fresh paint. The spiral staircase has also been repainted, the chandelier’s been cleaned, and the first-floor restaurant and bar is all redone.

The rooms are also changing one-by-one, and you can already see that transformation in some. The rooms already renovated have new fixtures and works by local artists hung up.

This room and other parts of the building and floors are finished, but the next phase of renovations involve even bigger changes, like updated H-VAC systems, bathrooms, walk-in showers, and new elevators.

As the hotel continues remodeling, manager Chris Fischer hopes this inspires the surrounding businesses do the same.