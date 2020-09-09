Man arrested after escaping from police custody

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- This afternoon, Wheeling Police were involved in a brief foot pursuit after a man escaped from their custody while being transported to jail.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Wheeling Police were in the process of serving a warrant for destruction of property on CJ Jennings-Bowman, Jr.,19 of Wheeling in Ohio County Magistrate Court. While in court, police learned of an outstanding felony warrant for attempted malicious assault.

A magistrate judge ordered Jennings-Bowman to the Northern Regional Jail, and while in the transport process to the police cruiser, Jennings-Bowman, who was handcuffed, escaped from police custody.

Jennings-Bowman ran south toward the Ohio County Library and jumped approximately twenty feet onto the pavement. Officers were able to tase Jennings-Bowman around 18th and Chapline Streets and take him into custody.

He was injured during the incident and was transported to Wheeling Hospital for medical treatment. Jennings-Bowman will now be facing a felony escape charge.