Wheeling Police have arrested and charged one person after a shots fired incident Wednesday.



Around 5:27 p.m., police were called to the parking lot of Perkins Restaurant after receiving several reports of gunshots in the area.



The suspect, identified as Robert Paul Thompson, 19, of Wheeling was traveling in a car with another person and drove into the Perkins parking lot. When Thompson exited the vehicle, the driver drove off when Thompson started firing shots at the car, according to police



Police say, Thompson was then seen running through the Wheeling Tunnel, and after a brief foot pursuit was caught and arrested near the 10th Street parking garage downtown.



Police say they were able to locate a firearm on Thompson. He currently is facing charges of attempted murder and armed robbery. He was arraigned this morning by an Ohio County magistrate, who set bond at $100,000. He currently is in the Northern Regional Jail.