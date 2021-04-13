Man Arrested In Pittsburgh After Allegedly Making Threats To Local Schools

(WTRF)- Pittsburgh Police have arrested a man after he was accused of making several threatening phone calls to local schools, businesses and individuals Monday morning.

Police say, Ryan Charles Cornforth, 30 of Pittsburgh, formerly of Wheeling, was tracked using the suspect’s social media accounts.

WTAE reports a SWAT situation unfolded on the 100 block of South 19th Street on Tuesday morning.

Police said they gave the man commands but he did not respond.

Gas, a K9 and taser was used to make the arrest of Cornforth.

Stick with 7News for any updates.