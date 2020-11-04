Man Arrested on Felony Fleeing Charges in Wheeling

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) One person has been arrested and charged after a vehicle pursuit with Wheeling Police. Around 5:40 p.m., Tuesday, police patrolling in the Center Wheeling area observed a vehicle driving recklessly on 24th Street.

Police say the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle proceeded to flee from police, traveling at times on the wrong side of the road through downtown at a high rate of speed.

The officer then disengaged the pursuit because of safety concerns, but moments later the driver entered Interstate 70 at the Wheeling Tunnel and proceeded to travel west in the eastbound lanes. Police say the suspect continued driving the wrong way and struck three vehicles before crashing near Exit 1A. The drivers of the three cars hit were not injured.

The suspect then briefly ran from police on the Fort Henry Bridge before being arrested by and taken into custody by officers.

Desean Lee Moses, 30 of Wheeling was arrested and is charge with Fleeing while DUI and Fleeing Recklessly, both felonies. He was transported to the Northern Regional Jail by WPD.