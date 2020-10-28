Man Arrested on Fugitive Charges, Fleeing and Obstructing Police in Wheeling

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling police arrested a man wanted on two active warrants Tuesday afternoon in downtown Wheeling.

Police received a call around 3:15 p.m. in the area of 12th and Main Streets regarding a man who was wanted by authorities in Ohio. When officers attempted to confront the man, he started to run from them.

The suspect, identified as Joseph Allen Perrine, 43 of Wheeling was captured a few blocks away, but continued to resist arrest and fight with the officers.

Perrine is now charged with two counts of obstructing an officer and fleeing. Additionally, he was arrested for being a fugitive from justice in both Belmont County and Monroe County, Ohio. He was taken to the Northern Regional Jail pending a court arraignment.