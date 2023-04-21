WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) — Niyajah A. Hales of New York has entered a not-guilty plea to the indictment of a felony murder offense in Ohio County Magistrate Court.

Hales is a suspect in a January 28, 2021, shooting outside the VooDoo Lounge on Wheeling Island. He is also facing charges in New York.

Prosecutor Shawn R. Turak confirmed the state has discover during the arraignment, and electronic evidence was entered into the circuit court. Turak also filed for mutual discovery from the defense.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for August 1, 2023 at 10 a.m.

A jury trial is scheduled for August 21, 2023. Judge Michael J. Olejasz stated the state has allotted four days for the trial.

A trial jury will decide the murder-degree charge.

Judge Olejasz said the court would consider bond for Hales at later date.

Michael J. Jackson, 41 of Wheeling, died In March 2021 from the shooting.

A second suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting back in January of 2021, Brian Steele. Steele was charged with Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm for allegedly firing a round through the door of the bar.

Hales was arrested in New York on May 20, 2022 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. He resisted extradition, and a formal hearing took place.

Hales was brought back to West Virginia on April 2, 2023.