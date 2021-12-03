Man faces multiple hunting violations in Ohio County including illegally killing

A man is facing hunting violations and penalties after a West Virginia Natural Resource Police Officer said the suspect did not attempt to field dress the trophy buck or unload his Remington 700 rifle before placing them in the vehicle in Ohio County.

The West Virginia Natural Resources Police (WVNRP) says the incident started when a landowner was bowhunting upon his family‘s property in Ohio County and heard a shot of a high power rifle nearby,

According to WVNRP, the bowhunter believed the shot originated from his family property and he immediately contacted the Ohio County 911 Center.

The landowner told WVNRP he located a car backed in and hidden from sight from a nearby roadway on his family’s property and the trespasser attempted to leave the property with a large untagged trophy buck stuffed in the back of a rental car.

An Ohio County Deputy was able to locate and stop the vehicle.

WVNRP says the suspect did not attempt to field dress the trophy buck or unload his Remington 700 rifle before placing them in the vehicle.

According to WVNRP, the suspect said he thought the deer rifle season was underway,but WVNRP says r the man did not possess any blaze orange but was dressed in camouflage scent lock clothing when he fired the single fatal gunshot into the deer.

The suspect was charged with multiple counts of natural resources law violations and potentially faces trophy penalties of $5,000 for illegally killing in the 10 point a 19-inch antler spread.